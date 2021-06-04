Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – A confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined Kenyans in criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta’s selective appointment of judges.

In gazette notice on Thursday, the president appointed 34 judges from the 40 that were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Reacting to the move, Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, said the President has no powers to leave other judges out of his appointment.

“On this, we must be plain, the president cannot select which judges to gazette after JSC recommendation,” Otiende stated on his Twitter page.

Otiende’s remarks were also echoed by Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, who said the President has no powers to cherry-pick judges.

“I don’t agree with the BBI judgment, but I hope it is not the reason Judge Odunga and Judge Ngugi have not been appointed to the Court of Appeal.

“Together with Judge Muchelule and Korir, they are among our best brains in the bench.

“Waiting to see how CJ Koome will resolve this!” Kaluma stated.

Justice Joel Ngugi and Justice George Odunga were among the six judges who were rejected by the President.

Others are Justices Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule , Makori Evans Kiago and Judith Omange Cheruiyot.

Ngugi and Odunga were among the five-judge bench that stopped BBI reggae last month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST