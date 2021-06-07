Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has castigated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, and Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka for waiting to be endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Jakom, Kalonzo, and Mudavadi have been following Uhuru, waiting for his endorsement since his term ends in 2022.

But Kuria has no kind words to the three politicians waiting to be endorsed by the son of Jomo.

Kuria, in a video that has since gone viral, compared the three politicians to a ‘bull that is waiting to be helped to mount a cow’.

Kuria said the hustler nation under the leadership of Deputy President William Ruto is not waiting for any endorsement, and their match to State House is unstoppable.

Here is Moses Kuria’s naughty video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST