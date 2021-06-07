Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said Jubilee Party has no chance of recapturing the Kiambaa parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election slated for July 15th, 2021.

Speaking on Sunday, Kuria, who is leading campaigns for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna, said Kariri Njama of Jubilee Party will see dust.

He said Njuguna, who is a ‘hustler nation’ candidate, will win with 80 percent and the rest will share the remaining 20 percent.

According to Moses Kuria, Jubilee’s death was witnessed in Juja, and the burial will be held in Kiambaa.

“Tunataka kuambia Jubilee hivi, Kifo ni Juja, mazishi ni Kiambaa,” he affirmed.

Kuria spoke after leading a series of campaigns in Kiambaa on Sunday where he drummed up support for Njuguna.

Kuria and UDA team toured, Gachie, Kiambu town, Banana, and Kawaida shopping centres.

The Kenyan DAILY POST