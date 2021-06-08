Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is enjoying massive support from the Mt Kenya region, especially after his People Empowerment Party (PEP) won the just concluded Juja by-election.

Just like the biblical David and Goliath battle, Kuria’s candidate, George Koimburi, defeated Jubilee Party candidate Susan Wakapee, who was enjoying state machinery and President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s support.

With the upcoming Kiambaa by-election slated for July 15th, Kuria has asked Kiambaa residents to emulate their counterpart in Juja who ‘killed’ Jubilee Party.

He requested Kiambaa residents to ‘bury’ the ruling party by electing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna, who he termed as ‘hustler nation’ candidate.

“I want to give Jubilee Party condolences, its death was in Juja and its burial will be in Kiambaa,” Kuria vowed.

Njuguna will battle out with Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, who has the backing of Uhuru and Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro and Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba.

