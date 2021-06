Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – Sherlyne Anyango has made her first overseas trip thanks to her juicy assets.

The well-endowed socialite headlined several gigs over the weekend that saw thirsty men turn up in huge numbers to watch her dance.

As expected, she didn’t disappoint.

Here are videos of her sold-out club gig.

