Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – A video of mourners dancing around the grave after burying a friend has emerged and left Netizens with endless questions.

Most burials are engulfed in grief but this particular burial was literally turned into a party.

The youthful mourners were captured dancing to a popular Bongo song around the grave while paying their last respect to the deceased friend.

The video (which you can watch below) has elicited a lot of reactions on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from Netizens.

This is what we mean tukisema some of your friends will come to your funeral kama roadtrip.

Mazishi lazima tutakuja tuone kama ulijenga kwenu ama ni kuponda raha Nairobi..there’s no doubt tutaimba hivi tukipata umejengea wazazi

Celebrating life well lived

Mbogi ya Nairobi kwa mazishi yako. Earth is hard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.