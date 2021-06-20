Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – A Chinese man caused a scene at Kenyatta National Hospital after guards reportedly mishandled him.

The middle-aged Chinese man, who speaks fluent Swahili, almost broke down, narrating how 3 guards tossed him like a chicken while trying to chase him away from the facility.

“Mnashika kama kuku. Mmenifanyia vibaya,” the young man was heard ranting.

He had gone to do a booking for his pregnant wife when the staff at the hospital denied him services for unknown reasons.

The man ranted how he has spent so much money at the hospital on his pregnant wife without getting proper services.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.