Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO and renowned brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has officially clocked 37 years.

The drop-dead gorgeous lass posted a photo celebrating the special day at the lavish Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Nairobi in the company of close friends and captioned it, “This is 37. To the goddess I am, and to the Badass I am. Happy Birthday,”

Her followers flooded her timeline with sweet birthday messages led by her rumored girlfriend Makena Njeri.

Others were quick to note that she looks younger than her years, thanks to frequent workouts and strict dieting.

Just to celebrate the special day in style, Mitchelle went ahead and showed what her mama gave her by flaunting her goodies through juicy photos and described herself as a goddess.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GODDESS THAT I AM! Soft, feminine and passionate.

“Yet still courageous, powerful and divine! Being a goddess does not feed your higher ego, it feeds the deeper soul.

“It means you hold compassion and love in your heart more than anger and hate. It means you honor your energy and divinity.

“It means you are centered in yourself, and not the world. I’ve definitely made my mistakes and I’ve taken my falls.

“But I’ve also always risen from the ashes and reclaimed my power! And so today, I celebrate myself as the Goddess I am,” she further wrote and shared the hot photos below.

