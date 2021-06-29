Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – Nominated Jubilee Party Senator, Millicent Omanga, has sent a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta after a South African court jailed former President, Jacob Zuma, for 15 months for contempt of court.

Zuma‘s jail sentence comes after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt for defying its order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.

Mr. Zuma’s time in power, which ended in 2018, was dogged by graft allegations.

Businessmen were accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.

Reacting to Zuma’s imprisonment, Omanga fired a warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been ignoring court orders a number of times.

“South Africa Constitutional court finds former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentence him to 15 months in prison.

﻿For those who are continually disobeying court orders because they’re in power, take note. Your time is coming!,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

