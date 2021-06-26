Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter Sandra Mbuvi and his adopted son Gift Osinya have left tongues wagging after they turned up in Naivasha for the WRC Safari Rally event in style.

While most Kenyans stormed the town with noisy Subaru cars and other cheap Japanese jalopies, Sonko’s daughter and his adopted son Gift Osinya arrived in the town with two Cadillac Escalades.

Sandra, who loves publicity like her father, flaunted the lavish cars on her Instagram stories.

She was riding in a white Escalade while Osinya followed her with a black escalade.

“Vasha we are pulling up,” she captioned one of the videos taken when they were leaving their lavish Mua Hills home.

She also posted another video fuelling the multi-million cars before leaving the city for Naivasha.

The videos have left Kenyans with endless questions concerning Sonko’s source of wealth.

An audit report that was released recently revealed that the former Governor looted billions of shillings before he was impeached.

Here are videos that Sonko’s daughter posted displaying flamboyance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.