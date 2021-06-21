Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is a man of many surprises going by a story he narrated on social media on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, Sonko, who was ousted as a Nairobi governor last year over corruption-related scandals, narrated how he almost joined the police force and was even admitted to Kiganjo Police Training College.

Sonko said he was at first disqualified for running fast during the recruitment in Kwale but later he met top cops from Kwale County who urged him that he was qualified.

Here is Mike Sonko’s post on Facebook.

THE DAY I WANTED TO BECOME A COP. AFADHALI NINGEKUWA KARAO.

A day like today in 1993 I wanted to become a police officer, I left my construction site where I was supervising the construction of my 14 bedroomed house opposite the Golden guest house and went for police recruitment at Kwale grounds.

In the last recruitment stage, we were told to run 150metres. Nikajaribu yangu yote and took the first position, nilipomaliza as a winner, I was slapped several times and nikakuwa disqualified ati I was running very first like a thief and not a police officer.

I then went to my blue Mercedes Benz KUW 008. As I opened the driver’s door 3 cops followed me wakaniuliza hi gari ni yako au ya babako au you have been employed as a drivers incentives since nilikuwa na hasira I answered them zote.

At this point former Kwale Deputy OCPD a Mr. Gituku ( alikuwa na mvi ya white) akaingilie and told them huyu kijana ni katajiri kahapa ka mashamba.

I opened the dashboard of my car and gave them 3k each in 500’s. Then jioni when I was at my local pub, Simba bar kwale town, the officers came for a drink in the company of Mr. Gituku.

I treated them vizuri before they left wakasema imesemekana nimequalify and I’m supposed to report to kiganjo for full police course.

The following day I was excited Nika share the good news with my friends Mr. Antony Oyier who was the DO matuga( his father was a PC ), Mzee Githende Gachanja who was the principal Government training institute Matuga, Police constables Chacha, Ngowa, Aden and Muita who were all my best friends wakanidiscourage wakasema unajua ile shida inakuanga kwa training kiganjo, what are you lacking in life that you want to become a police officer, wachana na hiyo mchezo.

﻿Siku jua kumbe God had better plans for me. Imagine had I accepted the offer of going to kiganjo today ningekuwa karao.

The Kenyan DAILY POST