Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has warned city commuters against sitting next to a sleeping woman in a matatu.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sonko, who has now become a blogger after being ousted as Nairobi County boss over corruption scandals last year, said a sleeping woman is usually a gang member and once you sit next to her, she ‘wakes up’ and then may begin screaming saying she had lost her phone while asleep.

The scream according to Sonko will alarm her fellow thugs, who will paint you as the suspect and begin to rough you up. With ruthless aggression, they rob you of all of your valuables and leave you nursing serious injuries.

“A woman pretends to be sleeping then all of a sudden she starts screaming that somebody has taken her phone or even money while she was asleep.

“Then two or three gentlemen (her gang) start raining slaps on you even before you start defending yourself,” Sonko posted.

Sonko’s post comes at a time when the crime rate has escalated in Kenya’s capital city, with incidents of daylight mugging being on the rise.

