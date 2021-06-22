Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has castigated Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka after a middle-aged woman accused him of impregnating her and neglecting her.

In court papers, Irene Naswa Mutaki accused the speaker of impregnating her and refusing to take care of her three-month unborn baby.

Mutaki is now demanding Sh 200,000 monthly upkeep from Lusaka or Sh 25 million lumpsum to take care of the child’s needs for the rest of his/her life.

Now commenting about the scandal, Sonko fired unprintable words to Lusaka, accusing him of being a womanizer and failing to use a condom when sleeping with them.

“How can a whole speaker kukula dry fry akishaskia utamu wa nyama kwa nyama anaruka msichana wa wenyewe because he’s a speaker.

“Na hii ndio tabia yake. Shame on you @SpeakerKLusaka,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter page.

Lusaka is yet to respond to the accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST