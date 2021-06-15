Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo, is dead.

Jakoyo, 54, died on Monday after what the family said is a cardiac arrest.

The death of the vocal politician, who was also known to his friends as Otada, was first announced by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Many Kenyans described Midiwo as a man who was fearless and outspoken, as well as a great contributor whenever it came to debates on matters of national interest.

But for the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, Midiwo was a ‘liquor slave’ who was always drunk and this may be the reason he suffered a cardiac attack.

“Jakoyo Midiwo’s EPITAH: There lived a hopeless Luo drunk who stumbled his way to Parliament and died a millionaire because Africans still worship myths constructed by conmen to keep the vast majority of hard-working people POOR. FREEDOM IS COMING!” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

Midiwo is Raila Odinga‘s first cousin and he represented Gem constituency three times in Parliament.

