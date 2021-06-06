Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job: Migration Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Embassy of Sweden in Nairobi represents Sweden in Kenya, Somalia, Seychelles and Comoros. The Embassy also represents Sweden in UNEP and UN-HABITAT.

The Embassy represents and advances Swedish policies, interests and values in political and economic relations, development cooperation, in trade and investment promotion, in cultural and information matters. It provides consular services to Swedish nationals and migration services to non-nationals.

The Embassy of Sweden is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all relevant applicants to apply for the position regardless of age, gender, ethnicity and personal background.

The Migration section is a part of the Embassy of Sweden. The section is mainly responsible for receiving and verifying applications for visa and residence permit, making decisions in visa cases, conducting interviews with applicants, answering questions on phone/email/mail among other things. The Section is looking to expand its team with migration assistant, due to an upcoming responsibility for Ethiopian visa cases. The suitable candidate should have good command of written and spoken Amharic.

Responsibilities

Handle residence/student and work permit applications

Conduct interviews with applicant, including Amharic speaking

Handle visa applications and follow instructions from decision maker

Handle resettlement cases, including communication with IOM/UNCHR • Verifying documents

Reply to applicants´ queries, both in writing and over the phone

Registration and archiving

Other section duties, such as special assignments, required or decided by head of section

Qualifications

Excellent command of written and spoken Amharic

Excellent command of written and spoken English

University degree in relevant field, such as law and social science

At least two years relevant working experience, in the field of law, fraud or with visas/residence permit or in areas where the Head of section finds suitable. The experience should not be older than 3 years.

Documented administrative competence and computer skills

Added advantages

Experience from work at other Embassies with migration related duties

Experience from work at authorities handling migration or legal matters

Personal attributes:

Team player with a will to share knowledge and support colleagues

Ability to adjust to changing priorities and undertake multiple tasks simultaneously • Ability to work under pressure

Respect for cultural diversity, with the ability to fit into a diverse team and to establish networks

Excellent organization skills, strong oral and written communication skills in Amharic and English

and English The job requires a person who is fast-thinking, flexible and analytical and who has a strong personal integrity.

How to apply

Interested individuals are invited to submit a 1-page Cover Letter, a CV and a minimum of 3 professional references to recruitment@dpckenya.com not later than 18th June 2021.

The email subject should be “MIGRATION ASSISTANT’’

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The terms and conditions for locally employed staff apply. The employment will start with a minimum of 6 months’ probation.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.