Friday, June 11, 2021 – A section of Migori County leaders have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Thursday, the leaders led by Kuria West MP Mathias Robi, said they are ready to work with any leader in the county to ensure Ruto ascends to the presidency in 2022.

In the ongoing battle between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, Robi supported Obado, saying he is ready to work with him to finish Odingaism in Luo Nyanza.

“As Kuria community, we are firmly on course to vote for Ruto as our next president, we are in UDA and will work with any other parties for this end,” Robi said.

“Migori is a cosmopolitan county and we won’t be intimidated by Raila and his ODM party in this.”

Obado is a long-time friend of DP Ruto, dating from the time of the governor’s tenure at the defunct Kenya Sugar Board when Ruto was the Minister for Agriculture.

He has hosted the DP several times against ODM’s wishes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST