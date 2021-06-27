Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO and renowned brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has finally confirmed that she is dating Niyati Patel.

Niyatie Patel also happens to be Michelle’s business partner.

They founded Marini Naturals together and they have known each other for over 10 years.

Ntalami posted a photo getting mushy with the beautiful Indian lady and promised to love her forever.

“Forever doing life with you baby,” she captioned the post accompanied by love emojis.

All along, many people have been suspecting that Michelle is dating Makena Njeri but as things stand out, they are just friends.

Niyati is the lady who has swept Michelle’s heart as confirmed by her latest post.

Below are photos of Michelle Ntalami’s ‘Wamlambez partner’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.