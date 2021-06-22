Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – A self-taught village photographer who started his career by taking photos in weddings now works at Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

According to Itumbi, the photographer previously worked at State House where he was reportedly kicked out because of office politics.

After he was fired from State House, Ruto employed him as his official photographer.

Itumbi shared an inspiring story of the photographer on his Facebook page.

“INAWEZEKANA. Naitwa Mwangi grew up in a small village in Gikuni, Kabete Kiambu county.His passion as a Village based photographer, shooting weddings and events enabled him to create Networks. He got a job at K24 and State House.

But State House kicked him out just because of his zeal and passion. They saw a villager, without sosiphication and class… I then housed the great photographer at the Government Newsroom – Nexus.

The villager, through his passion, determination and skill rose through the ranks and today he is the Deputy President’s Photographer. A Story of Possibilities…” he wrote and shared the photos below.

