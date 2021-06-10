Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has ruled out any possibility of working with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in Mwala, Machakos County, during the burial of the first-born son of Mulu Mutisya, Kalonzo cautioned some local leaders pushing him to unite and work with ‘tainted’ people.

“Under the sun, you should never again tell me to partner with such people,” he warned.

Ruto allies in Ukambani, led by Mwala Member of Parliament Vincent Musyoka, had on several occasions urged Kalonzo to partner with Ruto ahead of the next years’ General Election.

“There are people who talk ill of William Ruto.”

“A lot has been said about him but I want to tell you that he has a nationwide appeal.”

“I want to advise that Kalonzo gets into a coalition that can win not just a village seat but a General Election,” Mwala MP said.

However, Kalonzo said he cannot ink a coalition pact with people who can dent his presidential ambitions, adding that he is confident he will fly the flag of the One Kenya Alliance.

