Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has allowed a Tanga Tanga lawmaker to import a bulletproof car for campaigns during the 2022 General Election.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and signed off by Matiang’i, the request which had been sought by Kesses MP Ranjan Mishra was granted on Friday, May 28.

“I wish to inform you that your request for an end-user certificate to import an armored vehicle to the country has been considered and approved,” part of the letter stated.

However, the legislator was reminded to strictly use the vehicle by himself for personal security as requested.

According to the details in the request, the MP wants to purchase an automatic 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, black in colour, with a seating capacity of seven.

Here is a letter of authorization from Matiang’i.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.