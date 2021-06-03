Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has been declared persona non-grata in the Kiambaa constituency after he went there to campaign for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna

Gachagua, who had declared himself as the chief campaigner of Njuguna, who is planning to succeed late Paul Koinange, who succumbed to COVID-19 in March, was banned from conducting any campaigns in the region.

The residents ‘chased’ Gachagua away and demanded Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria to lead UDA campaigns.

The residents said they fail to understand why Gachagua, who hails from Nyeri, is leading by-election campaigns in Kiambu, instead of Moses Kuria, who hails from Kiambu.

They asked Moses Kuria to lead the campaigns threatening to support Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama if Kuria is not the leader of the ‘Hustler’ campaigns in the region.

“We will support Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama if Moses Kuria is not the leader of UDA campaigns in Kiambaa constituency,” Njogu, a Banana town resident said.

