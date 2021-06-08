Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: June 14, 2021

Enumerator’s Recruitment

Location: Kisumu & Kisii Counties

Time frame: July – August 2021

About Madrasa Early Childhood Programme

The Madrasa Early Childhood Development Programme, Kenya (MECP-K), an affiliate of Aga Khan Foundation East Africa was established in 1986. MECP-K is implementing a project titled “***Scaling Up Affordable, Quality, and Contextually Relevant Pre-school Provision in Kenya**”* in 113 ECDE centres in Kisumu and Kisii counties. MECP-K will be undertaking a comprehensive and participatory child assessment of girls and boys who have transitioned to primary schools. The study will involve the collection of data based on a series of exercises with children (aged between 5 and 6 years old) focusing on the following domains; receptive and expressive language, socio-emotional development, gross and fine motor skills, and cognitive function.

MECP-K is seeking dynamic and qualified individuals for enumerator positions to support in data collection for this study in Kisumu and Kisii counties.

Key Responsibilities

Attend the entire sessions of the enumerators’ training as will be required.

Collect data using child-friendly methodologies and approaches with sampled girls and boys in select primary schools.**

Accurately collect data using digital devices (Tablets).**

Review the collected data with the field supervisor at end of every day before sending over to the server.

Participate in process review meetings as will be advised by the Study Supervisor during the data collection.

Take utmost good care of the data collection tablet and other assets that may be provided during this engagement, and return the same at the end of the assignment **

Uphold ethical standards and protocols during data collection, and adhere to privacy and confidentiality procedures. **

Qualifications/Experience

A successful candidate should have the following qualifications, skills and experience:

At least Diploma level training in social sciences (preferably Education) or any related field from reputable institution.

Demonstrated experience in data collection that involved working with children.**

Ability to travel to various ECDE centres within the counties.**

Experience using Android based tablets or Smartphones (past use of mobile based data collection applications will be an added advantage).**

Ability to communicate effectively in Kiswahili and English, and proficiency in local languages. Please note that part of the training will be conducted in English and comfort in this language is preferred.**

Highly organized, capable of handling multiple priorities and managing time effectively**

Friendly personality in working with children**

Deliverables

The key deliverables will include;

Collection of data and uploading to the server

Submit field notes on the process of data collection including any important observations and challenges during data collection

Handover the data collection tablet in good working condition

Duration: The data collection exercise is intended to take a maximum of 12 working days (9th to 24th August 2021) in Kisii and Kisumu counties.

How to Apply

Application Procedures

Interested candidates should submit a copy of resume and cover letter which outlines your contact details, previous experience and studies involved in and confirmation of your availability between July and August 2021.

Applications should be submitted via the following link. www.akdn.org/careers not later than June 14th, 2021.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“MECP-K is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is Committed to Safeguarding and Promoting the Welfare of Children and Vulnerable Adults.

*Successful applicants will be required to adhere to these commitments and sign a child protection agreement.