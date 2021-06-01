Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – A section of Kisumu County residents held protests outside the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The residents decried that they had not been allowed inside the stadium where President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the Madaraka Day celebrations.

“During campaigns, coronavirus is not an issue and that is when you need us. But today we are not allowed inside the stadium,” stated one man.

“We have been here since morning. We are being denied entry into the stadium, all we want is to celebrate Madaraka,” lamented one protestor.

It forced the police to disperse the crowd that had milled at the main gate demanding to be allowed in the stadium.

Only citizens with an invitation card were allowed inside the stadium.

The number of citizens attending the event was reduced from 30,000 to 3000 people.

Statehouse Spokesperson, Kanze Dena explained that the move was a result of the detection of the Indian variant in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST