Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after 5 Kieleweke MPs joined the hustler Movement.

The Hustler movement is a political juggernaut associated with Ruto.

Ruto received the 5 MPs at his Harambee House in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The five are Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, Kabete MP, James Githua, Githunguri MP, Lydia Wa Kago, Subukia MP, David Gachobe, and Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

The five lawmakers said they made the decision after being pressured by their electorate to join the ‘Hustler Movement’.

“I am aligning myself with the DP because that is where my people want me to be,” Wamuchomba told journalists after her defection.

The defection of the MPs is a big blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is trying to form a coalition with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga to vanquish DP Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST