Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mt. Kenya are planning to defect en masse to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of 2022.

This was revealed by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who claimed that the leaders were just waiting for Ruto’s signal to switch camps.

This comes after Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, who has been a strong supporter of Uhuru, and three others, decamped to DP Ruto’s camp last week.

While referring to the viral letter that he wrote to President Uhuru where he warned that the Head of State has no supporters in Parliament, the vocal Murang’a Senator maintained that his statement will come to pass.

Kang’ata alleged that Uhuru’s current supporters are just duping him, adding that they will all abandon him for Deputy President William Ruto before the 2022 General Elections.

The Murang’a Senator further claimed that the Mount Kenya region will never support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga for his 2022 Presidential bid however much Uhuru packages him.

“In my letter in January, I warned the President that he has no supports in Parliament, those around him are just duping him.”

“ I also warned that a time will come when everyone around him will leave. Recently, we saw at least four MPs decamped to UDA and it will continue that way… They will all leave because no one can support Raila because we are William Ruto’s supporters,” Kangata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST