Friday, 25 June 2021 – KTN anchor, Mary Kilobi, is in Dubai with her aging husband Francis Atwoli, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss.
Kilobi shared a photo and video of the magical site she experienced in Dubai’s Marina Mall.
She was over the moon after seeing lovely artificial man-like creations swaying up the wall in the high-end mall.
She shared a photo and video with the caption, ‘Dubai Marina Mall.”
Kilobi accompanied her husband to Dubai for a work-related trip.
Atwoli flew to Dubai 2 days ago to chair a high-level meeting and he tagged his youthful wife along.
Here’s a photo and video that Mary Kilobi posted on her Instagram page marvelling at magical sites in Marina Mall.
