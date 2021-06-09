Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Over the weekend, social media was awash with rumours that COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, had secretly married a 23-year-old Muslim girl at the Coast.

The rumours were spread by renowned TV personality Jamilla Mbugua on Twitter, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

This has escalated to a level that his youthful wife, Mary Kilobi, a popular Swahili TV anchor at KTN, has been forced to respond.

The 34-year-old TV girl downplayed the rumour on her Instagram page and shared photos having good moments with her aging husband, just to shut down the rumormongers.

“Huyu Dem wa 23 Year Old Msomali au sijui Jamila Mbugua si ametesa Jameni? Watu hawalali!. Mkimuona salimia yeye sana. Nitamtafuta tujadiliane. (This lady of 23 years or I don’t know Jamila Mbugua or a Somali has really generated abuzz. People can’t sleep. If you meet her, say hi. I will look for her for a talk),” she wrote.

Atwoli spent the weekend with Mary Kilobi at the Coast enjoying a trip around the Indian Ocean in a yacht as he celebrated his 72nd birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.