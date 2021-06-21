Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 June 2021 – Former Gichugu Member of Parliament, Martha Karua, has for the first time introduced her beautiful daughters.

Karua, through her social media accounts, noted that she enjoyed spending her Sunday together with her daughters.

Kenyan men couldn’t hold their thirst after seeing how the politician’s daughters look beautiful.

The men flooded her timeline with lustful comments and even went ahead to ask about her daughters’ marital status.

The vocal politician has always kept her family out of the public limelight and little is known about the father of her children.

However, speaking in a past interview, Karua disclosed that she is a grandmother and always enjoys spending time with her grandchildren during her free time.

Here is a photo of her daughters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.