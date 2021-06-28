Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua could become the first female president in 2027 if she plays her cards well.

This was revealed by the controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi who urged the Iron Lady to partner with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and her dreams will come true.

Speaking on his Youtube channel dubbed The 5th Estate, Ngunyi revealed that Karua’s best move would be to forge an alliance with ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming 2022 elections.

He added that with Karua deputizing Raila, the duo would become a formidable force and outwit Deputy President William Ruto’s bid in the 2022 elections.

Further, Ngunyi pointed out that Raila would only be a transitional president due to his old age.

This would result in the ODM leader retiring at 82 years paving the way for Karua to take office in 2027.

According to the analyst, Karua would only need to enlist support from Raila as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure victory and make history as Kenya’s first female President.

“Martha Karua could inherit Uhuru and a Raila-Karua alliance is a powerful path to this appointed destiny.

“In 2007, 2013, and 2017, Raila had an average of 44 percent of the votes. So, If Uhuru chooses Karua, do you think she would lack 6 percent of Mt Kenya votes to support her?” Ngunyi posed.

He compared Karua’s tough and bold nature to former UK Prime Minister, the late Margaret Thatcher, whose stance on political matters led to London becoming a financial powerhouse.

The analyst further weighed on Karua’s options and pointed out that an alliance with Ruto would be her downfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST