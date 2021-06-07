Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 07 June 2021 – A young man was embarrassed after he tried to take a selfie with popular Nigerian singer, Davido.
A video doing rounds on social media shows the singer’s heavily built bodyguard pushing the fan away when he moved closer to take a selfie with the controversial singer.
Davido is infamous for his big ego.
He treats his fans like trash.
Sometime back, he was captured on camera beating his fans in a club when they approached him to take a selfie.
Watch the video below.
