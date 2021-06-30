Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is in a serious dilemma over the choice of a running mate.

According to political analyst, Herman Manyora, Ruto’s plan to pick a running mate from the Mt. Kenya region could spell doom for his Presidential aspirations in the 2022 General elections.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Manyora argued that the DP’s decision could ultimately split the votes from the region.

He added that whoever the DP will pick, the outcome will cause trouble within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) camp.

“Ruto right now has no choice but to get a running mate from the Mt. Kenya region.”

“However, It will also breed his own problem within the UDA camp because if you take former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, then what about the likes of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and the rest?”

“What about his allies from the Mt Kenya East region in Embu, Meru, or Tharaka Nithi?” Manyora posed.

The analyst further affirmed that Ruto is caught in a precarious position in his last gasp effort to save his presidential bid.

“In political warfare, it’s not good to be read like a book. So the DP exposed himself too early,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST