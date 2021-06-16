Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 16 June 2021 – A man is seeking justice after his brother’s life was cut short by a rogue ambulance driver, who is employed by Machakos County Government.

Daniel’s younger brother, who was a student at Machakos University, was hit by the County’s ambulance early this month.

They have been trying to seek justice for their deceased brother but powerful people close to Governor Alfred Mutua are protecting the rogue driver.

Here’s what the aggrieved man posted on Twitter, hoping that he will get justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.