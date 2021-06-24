Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 June 2021 – Mama Dangote has flaunted the Cadillac Escalade that her celebrity son, Diamond Platnumz, has acquired.

She posted a video of the high-end car being unpacked from a container and claimed it’s zero mileage.

After the car was unpacked, she posted another video of the American-made muscle car being driven to their family house and urged her followers to be inspired instead of hating.

“New car Cadillac Escalade 2020, zero kilometre officially in the house. Be inspired,” she captioned the video.

Diamond is currently among the highest-paid musicians in East Africa.

Besides his thriving music career, he has successful business ventures in media and real estate.

He also has a lot of lucrative endorsements from major companies.

Below are videos that Mama Dangote posted flaunting her son’s new ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.