Monday, June 14, 2021 – Former BBC reporter, Makena Njeri, has unveiled a beer for the Kenyan LGBTQ Community.

Makena said that she went to a local beer brewing company and asked if they could manufacture a beer for the LBGT community and her proposal was accepted.

She added that the new Bold beer is a reminder that every time you choose to be bold, the universe dances to your tune.

“When the time is right everything falls into place. I went to the amazing 254 breweries to ask if they would be BOLD enough to make a beer that will change the lives of many people in the community because this will be a reminder that every time you choose to be bold the universe dances to your tune!

“I have tasted the bold beer and I have to say is freaking BOLD!

“Today I present to the world the Bold beer, every time you purchase this work of art you will be changing someone’s life, and guess what, we will drink it together today at the Bold N Proud hangout,” she wrote.

Makena has been advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community after launching an organization called Bold Network.

Here are photos of the beer.

