Friday, June 25, 2021 – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Augustus Mutuku Mwathe, who died after being attacked by unknown assailants on February 2, 2021.

The deceased who was an influential political blogger, strategist, and grassroots mobilizer in Kibwezi East, met his death after allegedly falling out with an aspiring candidate for a political seat in Kibwezi, in the forthcoming general elections.

Among the arrested is the aspirant Amos Kyondu, Abdullahi Wako, an AP officer attached to CIPU in Kitengela, and Abed Musembi, who is an employee of Kenya Power and Lighting Company, also based at Kitengela.

Homicide detectives who have been investigating the matter have so far arrested the three suspects, for being persons of interest in the murder.

On the fateful evening, before he was attacked, Mutuku had joined three friends Charles Mulei, George Mutisya, and Abed Musembi at Club DK in Mlolongo, for drinks.

At around 11 pm, Mulei left the club headed home.

However, he was concerned about how Mutuku would get home since he didn’t have a car but Musembi offered to drop him since they all lived in Kitengela.

The deceased then called his girlfriend and told her that it would not be long before he got home.

However, he did not turn up home as promised. Efforts by the girlfriend to reach him on phone later in the night yielded no fruits.

Instead, the girlfriend received a call from Mutuku the following morning, informing her that he had been attacked by unknown assailants and was at Shalom Hospital in Athi River, where he had been taken by a good Samaritan to seek treatment.

She rushed to the hospital and found her boyfriend in pain, complaining of severe abdominal pain, inflicted during the assault. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to the injuries.

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspects, to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack that night and their possible involvement in Mutuku’s death.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.