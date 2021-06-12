Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to shut up his big mouth and stop abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday, Ruto, during a meeting with clergymen from Kiambu County, accused Uhuru and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, of pushing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for selfish gains.

Reacting to Ruto’s remarks, Kamanda, who is also a former Starehe MP, termed the DP statement as disrespectful and reckless, alleging that “they are aimed at pitching the country’s Head of State in a bad light.”

Kamanda said that they will not put up with such behaviors anymore and that the President should be respected.

“It is unfortunate that the country’s second in command can abuse his boss, this is a lack of manners and should not be tolerated,” MP Kamanda said.

Maina said if the Deputy President fails to tame his mouth, going forward, any vicious attacks he directs to the President will be treated as challenging the Presidency and will be dealt with.

“The President has done a lot for this country through the handshake that has brought peace and stability, especially in Nairobi. That is not a leader to be openly disrespected,” Kamanda warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST