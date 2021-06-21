Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said he doesn’t see a problem with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga associating himself with nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe.

For the last year, Raila Odinga, who is planning to vie for the presidency in 2022, has been associating himself with the two leaders with an aim of getting the popular Kikuyu community vote.

Raila’s association with the two leaders has been condemned by Kenyans but according to professor Manyora, who is also a seasoned political scientist, Raila Odinga is right since the two leaders are the ones who control millions of Kikuyu community votes.

“These are the men who make decisions, including who gets elected.

“And the talking is done in some real language, by real people; in this case, Gikuyu speaking men,” Manyora stated.

