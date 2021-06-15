Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – Renowned radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has paid a glowing tribute to deceased businessman Chris Kirubi, who died yesterday after a long battle with cancer.

Although deported lawyer Miguna Miguna branded Kirubi a thief, Maina Kageni described him as a nice boss and a human being with an amazing heart.

Kageni reminisced how he used to play golf with Kirubi and revealed that the deceased business mogul touched the hearts of many people.

He also addressed his daughter Maryanne through the glowing tribute.

“I’d like to address Maryanne Kirubi…. you are a wonderful example of a daughter raised by a GOOD MAN…. your Dad was a father, mentor, a great golf partner of mine for a while, an astute businessman, a really NICE boss, and a human being with an amazing heart.

“I send you my love 💓, hugs and condolences… I’m with you…. always have, always will….. I send my prayers to everyone who interacted with CK for he touched every life he met… and I send him thanks and gratitude and eternal indebtedness for all that he did for me…. Journey Mercies, “Boss… I shall remember you fondly…. you weren’t just a person, you were AN EXAMPLE!!!

“One that generations shall follow…. Nenda salama….” Kageni’s tribute to Kirubi reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.