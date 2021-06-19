Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – Maasai Mara University’s Chief Finance Officer Spencer Sankale Ololchike has been sacked.

Sankale, who was the senior accounting officer at the University exposed how over Sh177 million was embezzled through a syndicate allegedly run by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo.

Chairman of Council, Kennedy ole Kerei, issued Sankale with a termination letter after he was accused of nine charges.

Ololchike was sacked for sustained insolence to his employer. Other charges include; Sustained cyberbullying, malicious misrepresentation of his employer, libel and defamation falsely maligning the image and reputation of the university

Sustained disregard of university standards and procedures, sustained incitement of university staff and the public against his employer, gross insubordination and failure to act in the best interest of the university.

“Due to the above, the Council resolved to terminate your employment with immediate effect,” Kerei wrote.

Kerei said Ololchike will be paid one month’s salary in line with the notice.

“You are requested to clear with the university by completing and returning the attached form,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST