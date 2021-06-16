Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta may lock down Nyanza and Western over the surge of Covid-19 cases in the regions.

This is even as he led a series of rallies in Nyanza recently, culminating in a Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu County, a move that contributed to the Covid-19 spike in the region.

Speaking at Kenya School of Government on Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiangi revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta might announce restrictions in some Western and Nyanza counties to tame the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matiangi said they are monitoring the trend and will announce the way forward soon.

“I know that we’re up to the task and by the end of today we will have a decision and we would consult and see how to enhance the containment in Nyanza counties,” he said.

“It may lead to new measures to deal with movement and social activities to manage the spread.

“Managing Covid-19 has been a hard task but with coordination from the Ministry of Health, we have not been defeated. “

Public and private hospitals in Kisumu have overstretched their capacities as more cases of Covid-19 emerge.

The county government is set to scale up testing after receiving 6,000 rapid testing kits from the Ministry of Health, Health executive Boaz Nyunya said.

Kisumu Central remains the epicenter of the disease in the county, followed by Kisumu East and Kisumu West.

All the sub-counties have cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST