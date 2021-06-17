Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – A section of Luo community members has begged Deputy President William Ruto to appoint Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, his running mate, during the 2022 presidential election.

In a post by Captain Dominic Omondi, the group from Migori County begged the second in command to appoint Obado as his principal assistant.

Omondi claimed that Obado is planning to roll out an aggressive campaign to uproot Raila Odinga in Luo Nyanza.

This is what he posted on Twitter,

“Hustlers of Migori are asking William Ruto to have Okoth Obado as his Deputy come next year.

“Obado, a confidant of William Ruto is set to roll out an aggressive campaign to uproot Raila Odinga in Luo Nyanza,” Omondi wrote.

It is believed that the Luo community will all vote for Raila, but some, more so from Migori County, have lost faith in Jakom since he has been losing whenever he vies for the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST