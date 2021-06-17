Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – There was drama after a commercial sex worker dragged a prison warder to Dandora Police Station and accused him of causing violence after taking two hours in the act.

Joan Awuor, a sex worker who plies her trade at Sabina Joy Club in Nairobi Central Business District, agreed to have sex with the accused officer identified as Dennis Ouma Otieno after meeting at the club.

They went to her house in Dandora and agreed to have sex at a fee of Ksh 4,000 which he paid through Mpesa.

According to a police report, the officer took long in the act and failed to ejaculate, forcing the sex worker to push him away.

“After the act, the police officer did not complete the mission since he did not ejaculate after two hours of happiness,” the report read in part.

Otieno turned violent and ordered the sex worker to get back to bed or give him back his money.

When she turned down the request, he threatened to kill her and created unnecessary drama in the plot.

Awour rushed to Dandora police station to report the matter.

Netizens have taken to social media to make fun of the dramatic incident and praised Otieno for redeeming 1-minute men.

Here are some of the reactions.

Here’s a photo of the sex worker.

