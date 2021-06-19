Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 19, 2021 – A section of Luhya community elders has reacted to a viral video of presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi.

In the video, Mukhisa, who was drunk as a skunk, is seen displaying his giant erect manhood on top of a thigh of a woman who is identified as Diana Lutta.

On Saturday, elders from Bungoma County issued a statement and said the video was fake.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious video doing rounds on social media purporting to be a representation of Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi,” read a press release.

The press release goes ahead to state “close examination shows it is so fake”

“This notwithstanding we want to condemn in the strongest terms possible the malicious, uncouth and barbaric act of defamation against a distinguished international personality of Dr. Mukhisa’s repute and statesmanship, husband,” part of the statement read.

The elders said the video was leaked by cowards who feel threatened by Mukhisa Kituyi’s presidential bid in 2022.

“Since His excellency, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi announced his presidential bid, his competitors have been having sleepless nights.

There are fundamental reasons why most Kenyans want Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi to be the next occupant of the state house,” the elders stated.

