Friday, June 18, 2021 – A section of members of the Luhya community has said the community must be in the next government which will be formed by Deputy President William Ruto.

In a social media post on Thursday, the members led by former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has lost significant support in the Western Kenya region and Ruto is now gaining traction.

Echesa said that they are working hard to ensure they are part of Ruto’s Government in the coming general election.

He also added that Musalia Mudavadi, a resident from the region, who has also announced his presidential candidature in 2022, will get between 20 and 40 percent of the total votes from the region that was initially a Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

“Raila has lost significant support in Western Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi can get 20-40 percent.

“We must be part of government that will be formed by deputy president William Ruto,” Echesa wrote on his Facebook page.

