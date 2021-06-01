Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – A section of Luhya community leaders have urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to continue enjoying the fruits of the handshake since he will go home in 2022 together with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, the leaders led by Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, urged Raila to prepare to retire together with Uhuru since the Luhya community will not support his presidential bid.

Savula said Western Kenya could no longer rally behind Raila’s presidential ambitions because, despite Luhyas voting for him overwhelmingly in the 2017 election until he entered the handshake deal with Uhuru, he had failed to lobby for development to the region from the national government.

Savula said the Western region will rally behind Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who he said has the interest of the Luhya community at heart.

“Finish the handshake partnership with Uhuru, 2022 we will all support Musalia Mudavadi here,” said Savula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST