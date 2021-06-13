Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Radio Jambo presenter and Harambee Stars Coach, Ghost Mulee, is a proud father and husband.
Yesterday, he left Netizens admiring his lovely family after he took to social media and flaunted his stylish wife and handsome son.
Ghost had attended a wedding in the company of his wife and son.
They made a fashion statement at the wedding by rocking stylish outfits that made them stand out from other guests.
Yesterday also happened to be his wife’s birthday.
He sent her a heartfelt birthday message through his Instagram page saying, “Happy birthday love Carol. God’s blessings,”.
Here are photos of Ghost Mulee’s wife and son.
