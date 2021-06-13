Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 June 2021 – Radio Jambo presenter and Harambee Stars Coach, Ghost Mulee, is a proud father and husband.

Yesterday, he left Netizens admiring his lovely family after he took to social media and flaunted his stylish wife and handsome son.

Ghost had attended a wedding in the company of his wife and son.

They made a fashion statement at the wedding by rocking stylish outfits that made them stand out from other guests.

Yesterday also happened to be his wife’s birthday.

He sent her a heartfelt birthday message through his Instagram page saying, “Happy birthday love Carol. God’s blessings,”.

Here are photos of Ghost Mulee’s wife and son.

