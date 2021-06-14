Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has announced his bid for a Nairobi Parliamentary Seat.

Havi, during a church service yesterday, declared he will vie for the Westlands Constituency seat come next year.

He stated that he would vie on Amani National Congress (ANC) Party ticket which is headed by none other than former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi.

“I have come here to ask for a chance to serve you in parliament as the Member of Parliament for Westlands,” stated Havi.

“I have a direction, which is the Amani National Congress.”

“The problem with Westlands is the lack of wellbeing and lack of jobs.”

“That is why the agenda for ANC is to improve the current economic state of the area,” he vowed.

In April this year, Mudavadi met the LSK boss where they discussed constitutional and legal matters of significance and their implication to Kenyans.

“Today I held discussions with Nelson Havi, The President of the Law Society of Kenya.”

“We deliberated on Constitutional and Legal matters of significance and their implications on the Kenyan people,” Mudavadi revealed after the meeting.

Havi was elected LSK president in 2020, to serve a two-year term from 2020 to 2022.

Westlands is currently represented in the National Assembly by Moses Wetangula’s brother, Tim Wanyonyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST