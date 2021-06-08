Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) is scheduled for a major relaunch in the next two weeks.

According to confirmed reports, the major relaunch will see the state broadcaster seek the services of veteran anchors such as Tom Mboya, Catherine Kasavuli, Badi Muhsin, Cynthia Nyamai and Fayaz Kureish.

The aforementioned anchors made their names in the late 90s and their influence is felt to date.

Other journalists scheduled to be unveiled include former K24 TV news anchors Shiksha Arora, Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Fred Indimuli, Nancy Onyancha and former NTV anchor Harith Salim.

The new team has been holding rehearsals at the station’s main studios in Nairobi ahead of the grand relaunch.

Some of the current anchors will be axed based on redundancy once the new team takes over.

KBC has also invested in the start of the art studio which will be unveiled during the relaunch.

The struggling state broadcaster has been making huge losses over the past years due to mismanagement and it remains to be seen whether the new strategy will work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST