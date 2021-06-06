Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Former Alliance for Real Change (ARC) presidential candidate Abduba Dida has compared life in Kenya to the worst experiences ever on earth.

In his statement, Dida wondered how Kenyans learn integrity, democracy, and development lessons from the political leaders who have turned out to be preaching water and drinking wine.

“We are now getting integrity lessons from Mr. Kenyatta, democracy lessons from Dennis Itumbi as we also learn about development as taught by Mr. Ruto.”

“Living in Kenya feels like this long nightmare. Only that in this case, you are fully awake and it is very real,” Dida stated.

His remarks came barely hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked the 34 newly appointed Judges to serve the people of Kenya with integrity and commitment.

“Let your actions and decisions be guided solely on the unbiased and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws; our principles and values as a nation; and the overriding interests of justice,” Uhuru said.

Deputy President William Ruto, on the other hand, has been rooting for his bottom-up economic approach model as he campaigns to succeed President Uhuru once he retires in 2022.

While promoting his economic approach, the DP noted that the current economic model was not viable.

Ruto has promised to create jobs and wealth should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST