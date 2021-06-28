Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 June 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh is the talk of the town again after he was spotted being escorted home by an unidentified man while drunk like a skunk.

The embarrassing video was reportedly taken yesterday in Nairobi’s Kayole estate where he lives with one of his wives and children.

In the video, the actor is seen staggering as an unidentified man escorts him to his house.

Reports indicate that the disgraced actor spends most of his time in drinking dens in Kayole consuming cheap liquor.

He has turned into a liquor slave even after his family took him to rehab.

The popular actor has been the talk of the town since Friday when he begged for financial help again during an interview in one of the local TV stations.

He alleged that all the money that he received from well-wishers was used to settle debts.

Omosh further alleged that he is currently broke and jobless and begged for any job from well-wishers.

Comedian Jalang’o is among the celebrities who scorned Omosh and accused him of wasting his fortunes.

Jalang’o said they did everything to help Omosh get back on his feet but their efforts were watered down by his love for alcohol.

Check out this trending video of the former Tahidi High actor drunk like a skunk after consuming cheap liquor in one of the drinking dens in Kayole.

